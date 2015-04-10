April 10 EMS Chemie Holding AG :
* In Swiss francs Q1 net sales amounted 479 million Swiss
francs ($491.13 million) and remained 3.5 pct below previous
year
* For 2015, without taking the recent currency rate
developments into account, continues to expect net sales and net
operating income (EBIT) above previous year
* For 2015, net sales in Swiss francs will close slightly
lower, while net operating income (EBIT) in Swiss francs will
again reach the previous year's figures
* Decided on additional capacity expansion with an
investment of 35 million Swiss francs at the production site in
Domat/Ems
Source text - bit.ly/1JuEBo9
($1 = 0.9753 Swiss francs)
(Gdynia Newsroom)