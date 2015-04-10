April 10 Six Exchange Regulation:

* Reaches an agreement with NEBAG AG in connection with a breach of the international financial reporting standards (IFRS) in the 2014 interim financial statements

* Will correct errors in the 2014 annual financial statements and in 2015 interim financial statements and will make payment of 5,000 Swiss francs to the IFRS foundation as part of the agreement Source text - bit.ly/1z0AwBX Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)