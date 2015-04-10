Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
April 10 INVL Technology AB :
* Decides to increase its capital by additionally issuing no more than 13,885,286 ordinary registered shares of 0.29 euro par value each
* Capital will be increased with additional contributions from 1,773,267.06 euros ($1.89 million) to 5.8 million euros (by no more than 4,026,732.94 euros)
* Says minimal issue price of each newly issued share is 1.56 euro
* Plans to reorganize its activity so it would operate as closed-end investment company Source text for Eikon:
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order