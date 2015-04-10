April 10 Agrana Beteiligungs AG :

* At 121.7 million euros ($129.83 million), FY 2014/15 operating profit after exceptional items (EBIT) was about 27 pct below prior-year level

* Revenue of 2,493.5 million euros (prior year: 2,841.7 million euros) in 2014/15 financial year

* Expects EBIT to decline in 2015/16 financial year