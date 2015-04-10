UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
April 10 Hurtimex SA :
* Signs a franchising contract to have a shop run under its brands TUP-TUP and KFG (Kid Fashion Group) in Szczecinek, Poland
* The franchise agreement has been signed with an undisclosed contractor and the shop is to be opened at beginning of May Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.