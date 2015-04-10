UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
April 10 Basware Oyj :
* Signed an agreement for delivery of accounts payable automation and e-invoicing services with a globally leading hotel operator in Germany
* Says value of agreement exceeds 900,000 euros ($955,000) over three years
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
($1 = 0.9423 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.