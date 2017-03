April 10 Finbond Group Ltd

* Fy headline earnings per share is expected to increase to between 8.0 cents and 9.0 cents per share

* Fy basic earnings per share is expected to increase to between 7.8 cents and 9.0 cents per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)