April 10 AKB RBR :
* Says Viktor Taranovskiy on March 12 decreased his stake in
company to 10.65803 pct from 19.65803 pct and further to 5.65803
pct
* Says Andrey Korkunov acquired 9 pct stake in company on
March 12
* Says Lyubov Sitnikova increased her stake to 8 pct from 3
pct on March 12
* Says Igor Renich divested his 9 pct stake in company
* Says Viktor Taranovskiy increased his stake to 14.65803
pct from 5.65803 pct
Source text: bit.ly/1FHP7ar, bit.ly/1GSoxge,
bit.ly/1NjFQvY, bit.ly/1FtYVlH ,
bit.ly/1Ps3C7x , bit.ly/1avbll2
