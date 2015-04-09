BRIEF-Hyvision System signs contract worth 4.0 bln won
* Says it signed a 4.0 billion won contract with a China partner to provide CCM(Compact Camera Module) inspection equipment in Nanchang, China
April 9 SMT SA :
* Issues and allots 18,300 series F bonds of nominal and issue price of 1,000 zlotys ($265) and maturity date of April 9, 2018
* Says it proposes to change company name to IGis System Co.,LTD from Kyung Bong Co.,LTD