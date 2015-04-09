Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
April 9 Innelec Multimedia SA :
* Sells 1,000,000 shares in Xandrie for 2.40 euros ($3) per share
* Shares sold to Nabuboto, Xandrie majority shareholder
* Innelec to remain Xandrie 2.52 pct shareholder Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9385 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order