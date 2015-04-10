April 10 Invalda LT AB :

* Says it gave notice to INVL Technology AB regarding intentions to announce voluntary tender offer to buy 414,034 ordinary registered shares of INVL Technology AB

* Says preliminary voluntary tender offer price for INVL Technology AB amounts to 1.61 euros ($2) per share Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9375 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)