April 10 Biofrontera AG :

* FY total sales were nearly constant at 3.1 million euros

* FY net loss before tax went from 8.1 million euros ($8.64 million) to 10.7 million euros

* Says revenues for 2015 expected to increase to 4 million euros - 5 million euros Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9375 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)