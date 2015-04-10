April 10 XP Power Ltd :

* Group revenues in three months to 31 March 2015 were 25.6 million pounds

* Order intake in quarter was also strong at 27.9 million pounds (2014: £26.9 million) up 4 pct

* Revenues were same as in prior year

* Dividend for Q1 of 13 pence per share, an 8 pct increase