April 10 INVL Baltic Real Estate AB :

* Says signed agreements to increase economic interest in nearby Riga located logistics complex Dommo from 50 to 100 percent for 3.1 million euros ($3.30 million)

* Dommo grupa and Dommo biznesa parks, which 100 percent will be owned by INVL Baltic Real Estate, own 12,800 square meters logistics centre and 58 hectares of land Source text for Eikon:

