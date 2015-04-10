BRIEF-Pyrolyx announces cash capital increase
* Management board announces cash capital increase with indirect preemptive rights totaling up to 1,597,238 new shares
April 10 Skanska Ab :
* Skanska's board of directors has resolved to exercise the Annual General Meeting's authorization concerning the repurchase of shares
* On one or several occasions, but no longer than the Annual General Meeting in 2016, not more than 4,500,000 Skanska AB Series B shares may be acquired, the aim of which is to secure delivery of shares to participants in Skanska's Employee Ownership Program
* On April 9, Skanska held 9,106,328 Series B shares in its own custody. Further company coverage:
BRUSSELS, March 24 The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process: