Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
April 10 Affecto Plc :
* Signed an agreement with a Scandinavian public sector entity regarding maintenance and development of their business intelligence and data warehouse solutions
* Agreement has a value of about 2.3 million euros ($2.45 million) for Affecto
* Services will be delivered during next four years
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9424 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order