April 10 Affecto Plc :

* Signed an agreement with a Scandinavian public sector entity regarding maintenance and development of their business intelligence and data warehouse solutions

* Agreement has a value of about 2.3 million euros ($2.45 million) for Affecto

* Services will be delivered during next four years

($1 = 0.9424 euros)