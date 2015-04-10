Russia c.bank sees lending growth of 5-7 pct in 2017
MOSCOW, March 24 Russia's Central Bank expects lending growth of 5-7 percent this year, Governor Elvira Nabiullina said on Friday.
April 10 AK BARS Bank OJSC :
* FY 2014 net interest income 7.52 billion roubles ($147.62 million) versus 7.58 billion roubles year ago
* FY 2014 loss for period 1.11 billion roubles versus profit of 2.38 billion roubles year ago
* FY 2014 net fee and commission income 1.66 billion roubles versus 1.53 billion roubles year ago
* Says core capital adequacy ratio as at Dec. 31, 2014 of 7.47 pct versus 9.65 pct as at Dec. 31, 2013
* FY 2014 provisions for loan impairment 2.04 billion roubles versus 2.88 billion roubles year ago Source text - bit.ly/1IywTeS
Further company coverage: ($1 = 50.9400 roubles) (Gdynia Newsroom)
MOSCOW, March 24 Russia's Central Bank expects lending growth of 5-7 percent this year, Governor Elvira Nabiullina said on Friday.
* Has entered into an agreement to acquire two kamsarmax bulk carriers built in 2008 at tsuneishi japan (82,107 dwt) and 2011 at hyundai samho korea (81,502 dwt). Vessels have been acquired at an aggregate sum of usd 32.85 million