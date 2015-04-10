April 10 Cad It SpA :

* Develops for Banca Mediolanum new "Commission" application for calculating sales network remunerations

* Total value of the contract is of over 2 million euros ($2.12 million)

* Expected duration of the contract is until end of 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9413 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)