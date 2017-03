April 10 S Immo AG :

* Supervisory Board resolved to issue a fixed interest corporate bond with an expected volume of 50 million euros ($53.1 million), maturity of twelve years and with option to further increase this amount

* Says Erste Group Bank AG and Raiffeisen Bank International AG were mandated as joint lead managers

($1 = 0.9419 euros)