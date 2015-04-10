BRIEF-Livzon Pharmaceutical's 2016 net profit up 26.0 pct
* Says 2016 net profit up 26.0 percent y/y at 784.4 million yuan ($113.95 million)
April 10 Moberg Pharma Ab :
* Swedish FSA says Altaris Capital Partners sells all its Moberg Pharma shares
* Altaris has not disclosed how many shares it owned in Moberg Pharma, but had over 5 percent of Moberg Pharma shares according to FSA Further company coverage:
* Says 2016 net profit up 26.0 percent y/y at 784.4 million yuan ($113.95 million)
* Published outcomes results from seer registries indicates that many node-positive breast cancer patients can avoid chemotherapy based on Oncotype DX results Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: