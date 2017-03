April 10 Otkritie FC Bank :

* Sets coupon rate for first coupon period for BO-P01 series bonds at 16 pct per annum

* Sets coupon rate for first coupon period for BO-P02 series bonds at 16.25 pct per annum and for second coupon period at 15.25 pct per annum

* Says 2 million BO-P01 and 2 million BO-P02 series bonds issued under bond issue program will be placed on stock exchange on April 14 Source text: bit.ly/1aeh5is, bit.ly/1CyLoHI, bit.ly/1z1JRti, bit.ly/1aQIdp6

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)