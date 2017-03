April 10 Bank Zenit PAO :

* Says sets coupon rate for first coupon period of BO-09 series bonds at 16.1 pct per annum as result of marketing

* The initial coupon rate range was set from 16.50 pct to 16.75 pct per annum, then it was lowered to 16.10-16.25 pct per annum

* The placement was oversubscribed by more than twice

* The 10-year bonds have 20 semi-annual coupons