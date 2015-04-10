April 10 Nutreco Nv

* Nutreco : statutory squeeze-out procedure Nutreco shares initiated

* Nutreco and SHV investments announce that today offeror initiated final step in acquiring all issued and outstanding ordinary shares in capital of Nutreco

* After completion of its public offer for shares and subsequent purchases, offeror, on 9 April 2015, held 66,248,961 shares, representing about 98.68% of issued and outstanding share capital of Nutreco

* Offeror seeks to acquire 889,470 shares not already held by either offeror or Nutreco

* Offeror and nutreco, in writ of summons, request Enterprise Chamber of Amsterdam Court of Appeal to set squeeze-out price at eur 45.25 per share