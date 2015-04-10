BRIEF-Lock-up period for Guangzhou Yuetai's 194.6 mln shares to end
* Says lock-up period for 194.6 million shares to end, shares to start trading on March 31
April 10 Groothandelsgebouwen NV :
* Q1 rental income 3.4 million euros ($3.6 million) versus 3.7 million euros a year ago
* Sees rental revenue for FY 2015 lower than FY 2014
Source text: bit.ly/1IQVjNo Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9414 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says lock-up period for 194.6 million shares to end, shares to start trading on March 31
* Says 2016 net profit down 45.0 percent y/y at 561.8 million yuan ($81.61 million)