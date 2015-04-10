April 10 Gaztransport et Technigaz SA :

* Announces signature of a cooperation agreement with South Korean shipbuilder Samsung Heavy Industries in order to industrialize its new mark V technology

* Agreement includes building by shipbuilder of a mock up dedicated to final developments and related tests

* Another cooperation agreement is being finalized with Hyundai Heavy Industries

