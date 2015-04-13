April 13 Galenica AG :

* Will propose to shareholders at AGM on May 7 election of two new board members: Marc de Garidel, chairman of board of directors and CEO of Ipsen, France, as well as Romeo Cerutti, member of executive board and general counsel of Credit Suisse Group Ltd., Switzerland