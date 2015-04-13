UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
April 13 Galenica AG :
* Will propose to shareholders at AGM on May 7 election of two new board members: Marc de Garidel, chairman of board of directors and CEO of Ipsen, France, as well as Romeo Cerutti, member of executive board and general counsel of Credit Suisse Group Ltd., Switzerland Source text - bit.ly/1IWSlqI Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.