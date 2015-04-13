April 13 Atlantic Petroleum P/F :
* Says currently completing drilling of exploration well in
the Norwegian Sea 6706/12-3
* Says well is located approximately 12 km west of Aasta
Hansteen field in northern part of Norwegian sea
* Says preliminary volume estimates suggest that discovery
is between 2 and 7 billion sm3 (c 70-250 bcf), very much in line
with Atlantic Petroleum's pre-drill estimates
* Says well was drilled by Transocean Spitsbergen
* The partnership consists of Statoil 42.5 pct (operator),
Centrica 20 pct, Petoro 20 pct, Wintershall 10 pct and Atlantic
Petroleum Norge 7.5 pct
Source link: bit.ly/1FE88x6
Further company coverage:
(Gdynia Newsroom)