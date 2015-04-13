April 13 Atlantic Petroleum P/F :

* Says currently completing drilling of exploration well in the Norwegian Sea 6706/12-3

* Says well is located approximately 12 km west of Aasta Hansteen field in northern part of Norwegian sea

* Says preliminary volume estimates suggest that discovery is between 2 and 7 billion sm3 (c 70-250 bcf), very much in line with Atlantic Petroleum's pre-drill estimates

* Says well was drilled by Transocean Spitsbergen

* The partnership consists of Statoil 42.5 pct (operator), Centrica 20 pct, Petoro 20 pct, Wintershall 10 pct and Atlantic Petroleum Norge 7.5 pct

Source link: bit.ly/1FE88x6

