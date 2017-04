April 13 Hiscox Ltd :

* Announces board director change

* Stuart Bridges, chief financial officer, will be leaving group after 16 years of service to join ICAP Plc as Group Finance Director

* Bridges will remain in office until Aug. 31, 2015

* Board has begun search for his successor both internally and externally