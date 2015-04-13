Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
April 13 LSI Software SA :
* Signs 2.54 million zloty ($670,240) deal with Chocholowskie Termy Sp. z o.o. for delivery of 'Positive ESOK' (electric system of customer service) and 'Positive Restaurant' systems Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.7897 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order