UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
April 13 SAMSE SA :
* Becomes exclusive shareholder of its subsidiary Doras
* Says to have bought the remaining 45 percent stake from Group CRH for an acquisition price of 36.6 million euros ($38.81 million) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9430 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.