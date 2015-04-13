UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
April 13 Baltika AS :
* Says court satisfied partially Clearstream Banking S.A. appeal
* Says court concluded shareholders' decision on April 10, 2012 under agenda item 4 shall be partially declared invalid regarding issuance of h-bonds and exclusion of pre-emptive rights of shareholders
* Says court rejected plaintiff claim regarding declaring issuance of 2,350,000 i-bonds to group management invalid Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.