April 13 Baltika AS :

* Says court satisfied partially Clearstream Banking S.A. appeal

* Says court concluded shareholders' decision on April 10, 2012 under agenda item 4 shall be partially declared invalid regarding issuance of h-bonds and exclusion of pre-emptive rights of shareholders

* Says court rejected plaintiff claim regarding declaring issuance of 2,350,000 i-bonds to group management invalid Source text for Eikon:

