New York Post apologizes after app apparently hacked
April 2 The New York Post apologized early on Sunday hours after its app was apparently hacked with what was reported to be alerts about President Donald Trump.
April 13 Hyperion SA :
* Allots 8,170 series D bonds of nominal value of 1,000 zlotys ($260) each to 33 investors Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.8151 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
April 2 The New York Post apologized early on Sunday hours after its app was apparently hacked with what was reported to be alerts about President Donald Trump.
* AGM approves cash dividend of 70 baizas per share for year 2016 Source: (http://bit.ly/2nYg0Gp) Further company coverage: