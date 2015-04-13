New York Post apologizes after app apparently hacked
April 2 The New York Post apologized early on Sunday hours after its app was apparently hacked with what was reported to be alerts about President Donald Trump.
April 13 United SA :
* Delmont Capital LLC decreases stake in company to 7.96 percent from 15.57 percent via sale of 477,674 shares in open market transactions Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
April 2 The New York Post apologized early on Sunday hours after its app was apparently hacked with what was reported to be alerts about President Donald Trump.
* AGM approves cash dividend of 70 baizas per share for year 2016 Source: (http://bit.ly/2nYg0Gp) Further company coverage: