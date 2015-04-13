Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
April 13 Cast SA :
* FY net income 1.7 million euros ($1.8 million) versus 0.1 million euros a year ago
* Sees growth of over 10 pct per year for next 5 years
* Sees improvement in margins from 2016
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9454 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom:)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order