BRIEF-Amedisys to acquire East Tennessee Personal Care Service
April 13 Onxeo SA :
* Announces Cipher Pharmaceuticals` acquisition of Innocutis Holdings LLC, licensee of Sitavig in the U.S.
ZURICH, March 31 Johnson & Johnson declared its $30 billion tender offer for Swiss biotechnology company Actelion successful on Friday, reporting it controlled 77.2 percent of the voting rights after the main offer period.