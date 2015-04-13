Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
April 13 Global Graphics SE :
* Q1 revenue of 5.2 million euros ($5.5 million) versus 2.2 million euros a year ago
* Q1 adjusted operating profit 2.6 million euros versus 0.1 million euros a year ago
Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9457 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom:)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order