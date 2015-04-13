Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
April 13 Bouygues :
* Wins new project in Myanmar
* The property group Thanlyin Estate Development has chosen a consortium, including Dragages Singapore, a subsidiary of Bouygues Construction, for the design and construction of a new phase of Star City
* Contract is worth total of $125 million (about 110 million euros), of which Bouygues Construction's share is valued at about 65 million euros ($68.84 million) Source text: bit.ly/1z9r2V2 Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9442 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order