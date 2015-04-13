April 13 Ericsson

* Says Orange Polska has selected Ericsson as its OSS transformation partner, signing a six-year deal whereby Ericsson will carry out the transformation and optimization of processes and information systems

Ericsson will supply Orange Polska with consulting and systems integration capabilities, as well as an operations support system (OSS) software suite