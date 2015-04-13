BRIEF-Amedisys to acquire East Tennessee Personal Care Service
* Amedisys announces definitive agreement to acquire East Tennessee Personal Care Service
April 13 Vousse Corp SA :
* Says through its unit, Vousse Clinicas Medico Esteticas SA, reaches deal with Alma Lasers Ltd to buy laser equipment for Hedonai centers
* The deal involves renovation and purchase of up to 100 machines, Soprano ICE model
* By signing this deal an operational restructuring of Hedonai is in its final phase
* Says 25 machines initially replaced for about 1.2 million euros ($1.3 million)
* Part of the transaction to be covered by delivery of existing machines and part of loan granted to Hedonai for 0.9 million euros
* The remaining amount to be financed by Alma Lasers, Vousse to face the payment of fixed fees for 48 months Source text: bit.ly/1couztM
($1 = 0.9468 euros)
ZURICH, March 31 Johnson & Johnson declared its $30 billion tender offer for Swiss biotechnology company Actelion successful on Friday, reporting it controlled 77.2 percent of the voting rights after the main offer period.