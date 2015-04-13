Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
April 13 Examobile SA :
* The total number of unique installations of the company's applications on mobile devices by the end of Q1 reached 15.82 millions
* Total number of advertisements displayed in Examobile's applications exceeded 81.8 millions in Q1 versus 72.5 million year on year
* Owned over 210 games and applications in its portfolio at end of Q1 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order