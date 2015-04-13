April 13 Shell

* Shell concludes sale of 185 service stations across the UK to independent dealers

* Has accepted offers for sale of 185 service stations in its UK network and has exchanged contracts on 158 service stations with two dealer groups

* Anticipated that contracts for remaining service stations will be exchanged in coming weeks

* Handover of these service stations to new owners will be completed by end of 2015.

* Sale follows strategic decision to reduce number of Shell company-owned service stations to around 550