UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
April 13 Kristal Kola :
* Wins tender at 5.2 million lira ($1.96 million)
* To deliver 13 million units of tea product to General Directorate of Tea Enterprises of Turkey (Caykur)
Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 2.6499 liras) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.