April 13 KWG Kommunale Wohnen AG :

* FY revenues increased by almost 11 pct to 61.9 million euros ($65.45 million) (2013: 55.7 million euros)

* FY consolidated profit after tax 5.2 million euros (2013: 1.2 million euros)

* Adjusted for valuation effects, FY 2015 earnings before interest and taxes should be increased by around 20 pct over the previous year