BRIEF-Al Deera Holding posts FY profit
FY net profit 478,035 dinars versus net loss of 9.9 million dinars year ago
April 13 Grand City Properties SA :
* Successfully places 400 million euros ($422.92 million) 1.5 percent senior, secured 10 year bonds
* Bonds are in denominations of 100,000 euros and were offered exclusively to institutional investors at an issue price of 96.76 percent
* Offer was over-subscribed
Source text for Eikon:
($1 = 0.9458 euros)
FY net profit 309,246 dinars versus 112,816 dinars year ago