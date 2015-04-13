April 13 Grand City Properties SA :

* Successfully places 400 million euros ($422.92 million) 1.5 percent senior, secured 10 year bonds

* Bonds are in denominations of 100,000 euros and were offered exclusively to institutional investors at an issue price of 96.76 percent

* Offer was over-subscribed

($1 = 0.9458 euros)