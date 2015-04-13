Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
April 13 Visiativ SA :
* Fiscal year 2014 revenue 49.7 million euros ($52.6 million) versus 49.2 million euros year ago
* FY EBITDA 819,000 euros versus 3.7 million euros year ago
* Sees 100 million euros revenue in medium term
Source text: bit.ly/1aX4eCB
Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9446 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order