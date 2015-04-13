Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
(Corrects name of company to HF Company from HFR Company and replaces FRY with FY in headline and body)
April 13 HF Company SA :
* Q1 revenue 11.1 million euros ($11.8 million) versus 11.2 million euros year ago
* FY net income group share 5.0 million euros versus 1.2 million euros year ago
* Will propose a dividend of 0.67 euros per share Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9446 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order