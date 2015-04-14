April 14 Okmetic Oyj :

* Revises upwards its guidance for 2015

* Net sales and operating profit for 2015 are estimated to clearly exceed level of 2014

* Previously net sales and operating profit for 2015 were estimated to exceed level of 2014

* Based on unaudited preliminary results, net sales of Q1 2015 amount to 21.6 million euros ($22.80 million) and operating profit to 2.9 million euros

