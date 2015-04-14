April 14 Trainers' House Oyj :

* Trainers' House has terminated its main lease agreement as part of the company's reorganisation

* Costs associated with rented premises and agreement that has now been terminated amounted to approximately 1.7 million euros ($1.80 million) in 2014

