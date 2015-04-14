Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
April 14 Trainers' House Oyj :
* Trainers' House has terminated its main lease agreement as part of the company's reorganisation
* Costs associated with rented premises and agreement that has now been terminated amounted to approximately 1.7 million euros ($1.80 million) in 2014
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9486 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order