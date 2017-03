April 14 Gulfsands Petroleum Plc :

* Board and management changes

* Appointed Alastair John Beardsall to be executive chairman of company, with immediate effect

* Mahdi Sajjad has been removed from his role as company's chief executive

* Sajjad remains a director of company

* Approved appointment of additional non-exec director who has no connection with Waterford or any other substantial shareholder