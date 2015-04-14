BRIEF-Glaxosmithkline Consumer Nigeria proposes dividend
* Proposes dividend of 30k per share, payable on June 1, 2017 Source: http://bit.ly/2o2CnuI Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)
April 14 Esperite N.V. :
* Validates Serenity, the breast and ovarian cancer risk screening test that sequences the entire BRCA1 and BRCA2 genes and detects all variants
* Esperite's local commercial structures to make serenity widely accessible in Europe at end-user price of 520 euros ($548)
Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9483 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Proposes dividend of 30k per share, payable on June 1, 2017 Source: http://bit.ly/2o2CnuI Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)
* H1 revenue 36.4 million euros versus 35.7 million euros year ago